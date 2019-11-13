Northland Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

Local studen-athletes got to officially sign on the dotted line for their colleges.

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school student-athletes across the Northland who officially got to sign with their colleges.

Esko’s Dea DeLeon isn’t going too far as she signed her NLI to join the UMD softball team. Cromwell’s Taya Hakamaki will also be going to UMD as she will join the women’s basketball team. Also playing basketball at UMD will be Grand Rapids standout John Sutherland.

Also, Duluth east’s Aubrie Guenther is signing with Missouri Western women’s soccer.