UMD Students Meet Industry Reps At Insurance Career Day

DULUTH, Minn- UMD students got the chance to future career opportunities today.

The Labovitz School of Business held the first-ever Insurance Career Day.

There, students got the were able to network with UMD Alumni currently working in the industry.

Staff say, the whole day is to set students up for success when it comes to the variety of careers in their profession.

“Where the insurance industry is going. Often times I would say, students might think of certain positions with an insurance. Our goal is to help inform them about how the insurance industry actually attracts a lot of different students with career pathways,” UMD School of Business Internship Director, Angie Soderberg says.

The business school will shift gears in March to host Healthcare Career Day.