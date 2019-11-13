Virginia Courthouse Evacuated Due to Alleged Bomb Threat

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A courthouse in Virginia was evacuated Wednesday morning due a potential bomb threat.

Officials say St. Louis County 911 dispatch received a call alleging a bomb was in the courthouse prompting an immediate evacuation of all staff and visitors in the building.

Authorities say no suspicious item has been located at this time but the building remains closed.

Law enforcement is working to secure the building and areas around the building to address the alleged threat.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.