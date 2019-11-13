YMCA Offers Special First-Time Swimming to 12 Students

Those students are no longer fearful of swimming anymore

DULUTH, Minn.- 12 Elementary kids in Duluth aren’t fearful of swimming anymore, thanks to free lessons from the YMCA.

The 6-week program for the kids was donated to Myers-Wilkins School. It allowed 4th and 5th students who had never swam before the training and skills to be basic swimmers.

“Having these kids get this experience is absolutely amazing because at the beginning they didn’t even want to get in the pool they were scared of the pool, they were scared of the water, they didn’t know water safety and now they are excited to be in the water and they love and are like Mrs. Cortney I can’t wait to go swimming so it’s really exciting, it’s life transforming”, said Cortnie Bain, Director of Duluth Community Schools Collaborative.

The free lessons were a partnership with the Duluth Community Schools Collaborative. The organization promotes wellness and school success for youth and families in the Hillside, Lincoln Park and West Duluth communities.