Another Suspect in Iron Range Murder Sentenced

HIBBING, Minn. – Another suspect in the January murder of a 33-year-old Joshua LaValley has been sentenced.

Anthony Howson, 21, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the fatal shooting of LaValley.

According to the criminal complaint, LaValley’s body was found on the Mesabi Trail in January with gunshot wounds to the face.

Deshon Bonnell, 19, was sentenced last month to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years after pleading guilty in September to the murder.

Bailey French, 18, is also facing charges in connection to the shooting including first-degree murder. She has not yet made a plea.