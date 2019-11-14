Chester Bowl Fires Up Snow Guns

DULUTH, Minn. – Chester Bowl began making snow Thursday morning.

The ski hill fired up their guns with the expectation of opening on December 7th.

Management says, the help of the volunteers makes this all possible.

“There are two of us that are permanent staff at Chester Bowl. We rely so heavily on volunteers. 24 hours a day someone is here watching the snow guns making sure everything is going well,” Chester Bowl Executive Director, Dave Schaeffer says.

The 12th annual Skis, Suds and Slices event will also be held on Friday at Clyde Iron Works from 6-9 p.m.

Proceeds will go towards their scholarship fund.