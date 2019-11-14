Depth Beginning to Contribute for UMD Men’s Hockey Team

Puck drop for Friday's game against the RedHawks is set for just after 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team are getting set for their first conference road trip this weekend against Miami of Ohio.

The Bulldogs are coming off a stellar weekend, taking four of six points from then top-ranked Denver. One of the keys was UMD’s depth, which has been one of their strengths that led them to winning back-to-back national titles.

