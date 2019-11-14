Duluth Edison Charter Schools Celebrate Native American Heritage Month

The attendees got a chance to make dream catchers, bandolier bags, and even play bingo for a chance to win books by Native authors.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday night, the Native American culture was celebrated at Duluth Edison Charter Schools by more than 100 kids.

There was even a Native American flute player performing from the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Reservation in northern Wisconsin.

“I often find that people think of native Americans as the past and I think it’s important that we talk about the future and what we are doing and to share a little about ourselves,” said Dawn Lyons, the Native American cultural liaison for Duluth Edison Charter Schools.

The festivities were also in honor of National Native American Heritage Month which is November.