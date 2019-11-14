Marshall’s Grace Kirk Signs NLI for Brown Women’s Basketball Team

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall’s Grace Kirk signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Brown University.

The Hilltoppers guard averaged over 26 points per game last season as a junior, helping Marshall advance to the section final game. Kirk says she is glad to get this decision out of the way so she can set her mind on the upcoming season.

“It feels really good to finally be official. Now I can really focus on senior season and doing what I need to do for my team and not necessarily worrying about stats or doing the right thing to get recruited, because I’m already with a team and they love me and I love my coaches. Now I can focus on what Marshall needs me to do to win,” Kirk said.