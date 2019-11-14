MIB Football Falls to Hancock in State Semi-Finals

The Owls scored 24 points in the second quarter to stay ahead of the Rangers.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Despite getting over 300 yards of total offense, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team could not stop the high-powered offense of Hancock as the Owls knocked off the Rangers 65-32 in the Nine-Player State Semi-finals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Freshman quarterback Asher Zubich threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns on the day. Senior running back Dillon Drake gained over 100 yards on the ground and found the endzone twice, including on a kick return in the second quarter. Nikolas Jesch also chipped in with two touchdowns, while Aidan Bissonette also scored for the Rangers, who finish their season with a 10-2 record.