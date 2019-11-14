Mont du Lac Resort Hills Open Earlier Than Ever Before

The early chill in the air has been the perfect recipe for snow making at Northland Resorts

DULUTH, Minn.- The early chill in the air has been the perfect recipe for snow making at Northland resorts, especially at Mont du Lac in Superior. The resort officially opened Thursday, the earliest on record.

It may only be the middle of November, but it’s looking more like the middle of the ski and snowboarding season at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. The main alpine runs are covered in snow and crews have been working the past week making all of this happen.

“We watch them work sun up, sun down, getting everything ready for not only the hill and to make the snow but it’s to have the RV Resort Cabins ready for people to stay in them in the winter. It’s making sure the base lodge is ready for all the guests for food and beverage wise. It’s incredible how much work they done and we are really proud to be here and be open”, said Bridgette Duffy, Marketing Manager, Mont du Lac Resort.

And with the season getting off to it’s earliest start at Mont du Lac, businesses selling ski and snowboard gear are also seeing more people coming through the door.

“It’s different every year, but certainly this year the volume has increased as far as I can tell just by the number of ski’s and boots sitting around to be worked on”, said Connor Beer, Service Technician at Ski Hut.

At Spirit Mountain in Duluth, there’s still another week of snow making that needs to be done before the resort fully opens. But in the meantime, skiiers are enjoying the resorts Grand Avenue Nordic Center.

“The trails are great, it’s always great to get out in November when most of the trails are still closed so this is a real treat to come out this early in the season”, said Kristin Lusian, Duluth Cross Country Ski Club Member.

Ski and snowboard hills at Mont du Lac will be open throughout the rest of the weekend, while Spirit Mountain will officially open next weekend.