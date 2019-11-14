‘Outsourced: The New Wisconsin Idea’ Shown at UWS

40-minute documentary tells the story of the 2017 UWS program suspensions

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A documentary about the 2017 program suspensions at UW-Superior was shown Thursday night at the university.

“Outsourced: The New Wisconsin Idea” is a forty-minute film by two UWS alumni, Katie Lindow and Megan McGarvey.

The film is full of interviews with faculty, staff, students, and community members about their thoughts on the program suspensions.

The documentary was screened at the Catalyst Content Festival last month and on November 14th, the filmmakers brought the project back to the UWS campus.

“It’s a place that we love and it’s a university that we’re so grateful we’ve been able to go to, so to tell this story here and to tell it well– we thought we were the best people to tell the story and thought it was a story that needed to be told because of the repercussions that happened and how it’s happening everywhere else,” said Katie Lindow, the producer of the film.

Outsourced has been submitted to several festivals and the creators want to have more public screenings early next year.