Roasted Olives, Quick Holiday Dish

COOKING CONNECTION: Coco's Latest Bites Makes A Long Lasting Appetizer For Parties

DULUTH, Minn. – Coco’s Latest Bite’s made Roasted Mediterranean Olives in this week’s Cooking Connection. It’s great for appetizers and party foods as the holidays are right around the corner. These olives will keep in the fridge for up to 3 months if they last that long!

RECIPE:

3 cups pitted kalamata olives, drained

1 lemon, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons herbs de provence

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

5 eachs cloves fresh garlic

2 tablespoons fresh herbs (example thyme, basil, oregano)

1/4 cup olive oil

1. Place Olives, Lemon, herbs de provence, Cayenne Pepper and Garlic

in a 1 quart ovenproof baking dish.

2. Chop fresh herbs and sprinkle on top.

3. Drizzle Olive Oil on Olives and Stir.

4. Bake in a 350F oven for 30-40 minutes until lemons are soft.

5. Serves 10