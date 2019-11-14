“Smart Salting” Training Course Teaches Property Managers Better Practices

Studies show about one teaspoon of salt can permanently pollute five gallons of water.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Estuarine Research Reserve held a “smart salting” training course to educate property managers on how salt usage can impact the environment.

The property managers learned that reducing the amount of salt usage can significantly help improve environmental impacts.

Staff say it’s important to reach property managers as they can be the missing piece for helping reduce salt usage around the city.

“On one hand we’ve got city and government jurisdictions,” said Coastal Training Coordinator Karina Heim. “On the other hand we’ve got the private citizens who are managing salt on their properties.

“Property managers fall in the middle. Every property manager that can think intentionally about the way they are using salt and minimize the use of salt is incrementally helping,” Heim continues.

It is recommended to use a 12 ounce coffee cup full of de–icer, which is enough to cover ten sidewalk squares or a 20 foot driveway.