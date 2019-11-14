Spirit of the Lake Community School in New Building

Waldorf education school is housed in an old church on East Superior Street in Lakeside

DULUTH, Minn. – The Spirit of the Lake Community School has its own space for the first time ever after it moved in to a new building this fall.

The school is now in an old church building at the corner of Superior Street and 54th Avenue East in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood.

It has a total enrollment of about 30 students in first through seventh grade.

The school gives a Waldorf education, which teachers say creates an imaginative, nature-based experience.

“We just get his opportunity to engage with the natural curiosity of children at their own pace, and to walk in nature with then and just go exploring and taking our time and really savor this special moment of childhood,” said first grade teacher Perin Ellsworth-Heller.

There is an application process to get into the school. Tuition is $7,000 or lower for each student ever year.