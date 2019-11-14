Suspect in Fond du Lac Reservation Shooting Charged With Murder

CLOQUET, Minn. – A Brevator Township man accused of fatally shooting his friend early Saturday morning at his home has been formally charged.

Court records show 44-year-old Thomas Allen Micklewright has been charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 65-year-old James Arthur Couture.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Brevator Road on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they located Couture in the kitchen of the suspect’s home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the complaint, Micklewright admitted to shooting Couture with a .40 caliber pistol, but “could not articulate the reason why he shot the victim.”

Authorities say the suspect and his wife were hosting the victim and his wife throughout the night and each party was consuming alcohol.

Reports state a preliminary breath test administered to Micklewright approximately six hours after the initial 911 call revealed a .20 alcohol concentration.

Micklewright is being held on a $125,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 3.