UMD Football Seniors Look Back at Final Season in Maroon and Gold

The Bulldogs will wrap up their regular season on the road against Northern State.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team will wrap up their season this weekend against Northern State. Earlier this week, we spoke with some of the Bulldog seniors about what they’ll miss most from their time wearing the Maroon and Gold.

“It’s going to be hard to not be a part of the team. I’ll miss the boys and just the memories that we’ve all had. We’re always together so that will be a little bit of a change,” defensive lineman Tom Johnson said.

“Probably just the friendships with all the guys. There’s so many guys throughout my short time here that I’ve become really good friends with,” said linebacker Isaac Erdmann.

“We owe those guys a lot. They’ve been tremendous for our football program to go through here for four or five years, to compete and to put in the amount of hours and time that these guys have, we owe these guys a lot and we’re appreciative of what they’ve done for our program,” head coach Curt Wiese said.