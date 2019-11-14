UW-Superior Student Veterans Share Military-Civilian Transition Experience

Green Zone Train offers a way to connect veterans and civilians at UW-Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Student veterans at UW-Superior shared their experiences transitioning to life after the military.

They led a “green zone training” at the university to teach faculty, staff and students some of the difficulties they face when they make the switch back to civilian life.

Some current student veterans say the toughest part about transitioning is finding a new social group to fit in with.

“You’re around like–minded peoples for however long you were in, then when you get out, you’re not, so you’ve got to join an organization. There’s plenty of them out there, just be part of something again,” Veteran and Non-Traditional Student Center success coach Kyle Horton said.

US-Superior has been named among the top 25 military friendly universities in the country in recent years.