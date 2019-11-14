UWS Theatre Presents Production of “Gaslight”

The Production will Open Friday, November 15 on the Campus of UW-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UWS Theatre is proud to present its latest production, “Gaslight.”

Written in 1938 and set in a foggy, dreary London, “Gaslight” follows the shady Jack Manningham and his search for hidden jewels all while hiding this quest from his wife, Bella, by attempting to convince her that she is going insane.

Luckily, a police detective becomes involved and is able to convince Bella that things are not what they seem to be.

Performances are taking place November 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and November 17 and 24 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the UWS box office. Click here for more information.

The production is taking place on campus inside Holden Fine & Applied Arts 2168.