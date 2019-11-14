WITC Draws Dozens to Cosmetology Open House

Dozens of people took a tour of the facilities and learned about the programs.

SUPERIOR, Minn. – WITC’s cosmetology program held an open house today that brought in prospective who want to have a hands on approach to taking care of people’s hair, skin, and nails.

They also got a look at cosmetology students at work practicing their skills.

“It’s a really fun career, it’s not boring you can never do the same thing twice even on the same person. It’s always something a little different every time they come. It’s a great profession to help make people feel good about themselves,” said Jean Engebretson, an instructor at WITC cosmetology program.

The program is also open for the public to get their hair, skin, and nails done and help the students get plenty of real life experience, and those services are offered at a huge discount from salons.