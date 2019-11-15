Bentleyville Themed Beer Available from Bent Paddle

DULUTH, Minn. – A special beer inspired by the Bentleyville Tour of Lights is now available from Bent Paddle Brewing.

The “Bentleyville Christmas Cookie Cream Ale” is on tap at the Bent Paddle taproom and at Grandma’s restaurants.

One dollar of every pint sold will go to support the holiday light display.

“We came up with an ale that’s inspired by the Scandinavian spritz cookie, so it has vanilla, cardamom, and cinnamon, and it’s just a fun way to introduce the holidays,” said Bent Paddle co-founder Laura Mullen.

The beer’s launch party was also a fundraiser for Bentleyville and a chance for beer drinkers to sign holiday cards for military members.