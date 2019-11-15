CEC’s Nelson Signs with BSU Women’s Hockey, Bender to UMD Softball

Nelson will be joining the Beavers hockey team, while Bender will play softball for the Bulldogs.

CLOQUET, Minn. – A pair of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey stars will be going different ways when they go to college.

Taylor Nelson signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Bemidji State women’s hockey team and Kiana Bender won’t be staying on the ice as she signed with the UMD softball team. Last season as juniors, Nelson finished with 52 total points off 30 goals and 22 assists, and Bender was second on the team with 47 points from 18 goals and 29 assists.

Bender was a key part of the Cloquet softball team that finished third in the state tournament this past spring and also played on the soccer team that went to state. Nelson was a standout on the volleyball and softball teams at Carlton.