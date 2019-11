Coaches Corner: Duluth Northern Stars

For this week's Coaches Corner, we sit down with Duluth Northern Stars head coach Jamie Plesha and senior captain Jorja Schooler

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we sit down with the Duluth Northern Stars girls hockey team, including head coach Jamie Plesha and senior captain Jorja Schooler. The Northern Stars had a big third period rally to force overtime and eventually get the win in their season opener.