CSS Football Team Wrapping Up Regular Season at Home

Kickoff Saturday at Public Schools Stadium is set for noon.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team will be wrapping up their season at home Saturday against MacMurray. The Saints will say good-bye to ten seniors who will play their final game and have a chance to look back at their time at CSS.

“This group, it’s just our determination and everything we’ve got. We’ve put everything into this program. We’ve been through a lot of adversity throughout our last four years. It’s been an amazing experience with the guys,” said linebacker Eric Soderberg.

“We’ve been through a roller-coaster of adversity and I think that’s made us stronger. We’ve been able to be a good leadership class for the young guys and kind of set them up for a good career ahead,” quarterback Zach Edwards said.

“They’ve had pretty much three different head coaches in as many years. They took this team under their wings. A lot of our team is pretty young and they did a great job of making precedents of our culture and moving forward the way we wanted to move forward,” said head coach Mike Heffernan.

Kickoff Saturday at Public Schools Stadium is set for noon.