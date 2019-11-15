Duluth Celebrates The Reopening Of Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn. – Superior Street is reopen in downtown Duluth as Phase II of the reconstruction project has wrapped up for the year.

Business owners, community members, and city officials crowded along Superior Street to witness its reopening.

After dealing with street barriers and closed sidewalks over the course of six months, folks are now letting out a sigh of relief.

“I’m very excited it’s been a long summer,” said Electric Fetus General Manager Carrie Brown. “We’re ready to roll and ready to rock downtown now.”

Phase II, which cost more than ten million dollars, had its fair share of obstacles.

The project endured about 150 days worth of rain, which caused some delays.

Also the replacement of a water main took longer than expected.

“There’s always going to be hurdles when major projects like this are under taken. That’s to be expected. You never know what you are going to come across and that has been certainly no different here, but generally Duluth especially the downtown community has taken that in stride,” said Senator Erik Simonson.

Unfortunately, this is a temporary opening.

A block of Superior Street between 3rd and 4th Avenues currently has an asphalt surfacing that is only temporary.

This was done to accommodate Essentia Health’s Vision Northland project now in progress downtown.

That portion of Superior Street will eventually be torn up and a permanent surfacing will be installed.

The process should take about six weeks.

That’s not expected to happen until next spring.

Phase III will also start at that time.