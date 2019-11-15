Duluth Huskies Sign Former Hilltopper Star Pitcher Ben Pedersen

DULUTH, Minn. – One of the downsides to high school athletics is the amount of turnover there is every year. We can only enjoy watching the players for a short amount of time. But that won’t be the case for one of the best local high school baseball players in recent memory.

This weekend, the Duluth Huskies will announce that they have signed former Duluth Marshall star pitcher Ben Pedersen. That’s according to team general manager Greg Culver.

The right–hander will be back in his hometown following a 2019 senior season for the ages. Pedersen was the ace of the staff for the Hilltoppers baseball team that won the Class AA state title and was also named Player of the Year and a finalist for Minnesota’s Mr. Baseball award. The University of Missouri commit was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles back in June.