Duluth Man Charged With Synagogue Fire Sentenced to Prison

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth man charged with setting fire to the Adas Israel Synagogue has requested to execute his prison sentence.

Matthew Amiot, 36, violated his probation for the second time last week and will now spend one year and one day in prison with credit for 56 days already served.

According to a county attorney, Amiot will serve 2/3 of his sentence behind bars and 1/3 on parole.

A warrant was issued for Amiot’s arrest last week after he walked away from the Bethel Port Rehabilitation Center following his intake as part of his original probation sentence.

Amiot is still required to pay restitution of $66,000 out of pocket fees.