Festival of Trees Arriving at the DECC This Weekend

More than 180 vendors will be on two levels at the DECC giving people a lot of gift choices this holiday season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Five thousand people are expected to fill the DECC this weekend for the annual Festival of Trees.

The holiday craft fair is the Junior League of Duluth’s biggest fundraiser of the year, raising more than $50,000 annually to support the community.

“People should come this weekend because of two reasons: they’re going to have fun we have Santa here we have the Christmas trees. It’s a great event an indoor event to do with the kids they can take care of all of their holiday shopping in one weekend,” said Gina Apodaca, of the Junior League of Duluth.

If shoppers bring a canned food item they get one dollar off the price of admission.

Last year 3500 pounds of food were raised with the canned food for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.