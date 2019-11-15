Hawks’ Brita Birkeland Signs NLI to Run for North Dakota State

Birkeland says she will run middle distances for the Bison

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Friday was Day Three of National Signing Week and we had a big one up in Hermantown as Brita Birkeland signed her National Letter of Intent to run for North Dakota State.

Birkeland says she will run middle distances for the Bison and is relieved to get this decision out of the way going into her senior year.

“It’s just felt like home when I went there and toured. The family atmosphere of the team is really strong, and the coaches and the athletes made me feel very welcome. And NDSU is one of the top programs in the nation and they’re a winning program and I want to be a part of that,” said Birkeland.