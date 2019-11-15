Local Artist and Volunteers Create Felt Rug For Denfeld Library Branch

DULUTH, Minn. – A local artist partnered with the Duluth Fiber Guild and the Art Institute to make a felt rug, which will be donated to the Denfeld library branch.

Volunteers spent the day assembling the nearly seven foot rug to bring it to life.

For the last few weeks the group has also been working on a design that would fit with the decor of the library.

A member of the Duluth Fiber Guild says this project is part of an effort to create art that gives the community a voice.

“More than anything we wanted to represent the things that are important to the community and then be displayed publicly where people can have a touchstone to see day in and day out, week after week, years from now,” said Cindy Hale.

More volunteers are invited to stop by the Duluth Folk School to help finish the project this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a–m to 5 p–m.

The rug will be presented to the Denfeld library on December 12th.