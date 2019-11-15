LSC Hosts Workshop For Adults Interested In Cybersecurity
Lake Superior College currently offers a two year Cybersecurity program.
DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College hosted a Cybersecurity workshop for adults who may be looking for a new career or have an interest in the high demand field.
Participants learned about the skills needed to start a career in Cybersecurity.
Workshop topics also included the outlook on the current job market.
A Cybersecurity workforce study shows there are nearly 3 million open jobs around the world.
“Its important to get that word out. If you are looking for a high paying job check into I.T. and Cybersecurity. It’s kind of recession proof as technology is only expanding,” said Instructor Matt McCullough.
