LSC Hosts Workshop For Adults Interested In Cybersecurity

Lake Superior College currently offers a two year Cybersecurity program.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College hosted a Cybersecurity workshop for adults who may be looking for a new career or have an interest in the high demand field.

Participants learned about the skills needed to start a career in Cybersecurity.

Workshop topics also included the outlook on the current job market.

A Cybersecurity workforce study shows there are nearly 3 million open jobs around the world.

“Its important to get that word out. If you are looking for a high paying job check into I.T. and Cybersecurity. It’s kind of recession proof as technology is only expanding,” said Instructor Matt McCullough.

Lake Superior College currently offers a two year Cybersecurity program.