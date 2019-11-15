Mont Du Lac Opens In Record Breaking Time

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: The early cold snap helped a local ski hill open early

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- The early snap of arctic air made the perfect recipe for snow making at Northland resorts, especially at Mont du Lac. The resort officially opened Thursday, the earliest on record.

It may only be the middle of November, but it’s looking more like the middle of the ski and snowboarding season there. The main alpine runs are covered in snow and crews have been working the past week making all of this happen.

In this week’s Active Adventures we talk to management about all of the hard work it took to make this happen. Plus, details on how the warmer weather could affect the slopes.