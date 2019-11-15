More Than 180 Vendors Set Up for Festival of Trees at the DECC

The Junior League of Duluth is Hosting the Annual Festival of Trees Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2019 Junior League of Duluth (JLD) annual Festival of Trees at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC) is happening Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17.

This year’s event includes more than 180 vendors for shoppers to enjoy.

Festival of Trees is the JLD’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds go to support JLD and community projects, including food insecurities in the region.

Other highlights of this event include JLD famous toffee, beautiful hand-decorated trees, and silent auctions.

Santa arrives with his sleigh on Saturday for pictures.

Details:

Saturday, November 10 | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 11 | 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

JLD collects over 3,500 pounds of food for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank each year.

Shoppers that bring in a food donation for Second Harvest will receive one dollar off their admission to Festival of Trees.

Click here for more information.