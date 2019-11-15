New Vietnam War Collection at Lake Superior College Library

The books in the new LSC collections were used as the books Andresen researched from to write "Battle Notes".

DULUTH, Minn. – A new collection of Vietnam War era books were celebrated at the Lake Superior College library on Friday.

The book “Battle Notes” by Lee Andresen uses the music of the Vietnam War era to depict the polarizing actions and opinions of the time.

Andresen has since passed away and the books were given to the library posthumously by his family.

Andresen was also an instructor at LSC.

A talk regarding the era was given on Friday at the reception by Andresen’s friend and fellow LSC instructor .

“With music you get a more of a feeling of the kind of response and the feelings of the every day person versus our leaders. This is the music both pro–war and anti–war is really from the guts of those who participated,” said Harry Cottrell, a friend and colleague of Andresen.

The collections has more than 400 books and are available for checkout from the LSC library with a community card.