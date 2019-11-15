Playoff Run Ends at State Semi-Finals for Superior Football Team

Jarrett Gronski scored the lone touchdown in the second quarter for the Spartans.

MERRILL, Wis. – The Superior football team would keep pace for most of the first half. But Brookfield East would pull away in the second half as they win it 34-8 Friday night in Division 2 state semi-finals.

Senior quarterback Jarrett Gronski scored from 11 yards out in the second quarter for the lone touchdown on the night for Superior, who end their season with a 10-3 record.