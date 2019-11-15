Prep Girls Hockey: Northern Stars, Hilltoppers Fall at Home

DULUTH, Minn. – Jenna Horvat scored her first varsity goal and also netted a hat trick, but it wouldn’t be enough as Rochester Lourdes got the 8-5 win over the Duluth Northern Stars.

Kaelin Cochran and Emma Fellman scored the two other goals for the Northern Stars. Duluth (1-2) will be back in action on Saturday at home against Roseville. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

In other prep girls action, Duluth Marshall could not do enough against the two-time defending champions, as Breck got the 7-2 win.