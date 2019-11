RedHawks Get the Upset Win at Home against the UMD Men’s Hockey Team

The lone goal for the Bulldogs came from the stick of Tanner Laderoute.

OXFORD, Ohio – The UMD men’s hockey team just couldn’t figure out Miami (OH) as the RedHawks get the upset win over the Bulldogs 3-1 at Steve Cady Arena.

Tanner Laderoute scored the lone goal for UMD while Hunter Shepard finished with 14 saves on the night. Bulldogs will look for revenge as they wrap up the series Saturday night.