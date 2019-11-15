Reporter—Full Time

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for a full time news reporter to join our team. The ideal candidate has experience in a television newsroom environment and a college degree. Should be comfortable doing live shots, capable of enterprising daily story ideas and able to function well under tight deadlines. You will often work as a team with a photojournalist on stories, but you also need to be able to shoot and edit video working solo as an MMJ. This position could include covering sports if you have an interest in that area.

Please submit an e-mail link including your work samples, resume and cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please).

EOE FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC