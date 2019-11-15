The Thanksgiving Pizza Arrives in the Northland

Turkey, stuffing and gravy... oh my!

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Make way for the Northland’s newest Thanksgiving delicacy:

The Thanksgiving pizza at Shamrock Bar in Superior started as a meal the cooks would throw together in the past with their holiday leftovers, but staff decided it was time to put it on the menu as the featured pizza of the month.

The pie comes with gravy, turkey, stuffing and a cranberry dipping sauce on the side.

“I think it’s something different. So many of our customer come here a lot, like one a week or once a month and get into what we call a pizza rut,” bar manager John Mckone said. “I think this pizza of the month thing has allowed people to step outside of what they always order and order something different.”

The Thanksgiving pizza will be available at Shamrock Bar (5825 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880) through the end of November.