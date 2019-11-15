UMD Men’s Basketball Pulls Away Late to Top Northern Michigan

DULUTH, Minn. – Tied 31 at the half, the UMD men’s basketball team used a big second half to get the 84-62 win over Northern Michigan on day one of the American Family Insurance Classic.

Alex Illikainen led all scorers with 24 points while Drew Blair had 14 points. Brandon Myer tallied 13 points and led the Bulldogs with eight rebounds. The Bulldogs shot 65 percent from the field during the second half and 46 percent from behind the arc to give them their 53-point second half.

The Bulldogs (2-1) will be back in action on Saturday for the second day of the classic, hosting Stonehill. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m.