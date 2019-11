UMD Women’s Hockey Fall to Buckeyes in Top-10 Showdown

Gabbie Hughes scored the lone goal for UMD.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a match-up of teams ranked among the best in the country, the Ohio State women’s hockey team got the win over UMD 3-1 Friday night at the OSU Ice Rink.

Gabbie Hughes scored midway the second period to tie the game at one. But two late goals from the Buckeyes would seal the deal for OSU.

Bulldogs will aim to split the weekend series in the rematch on Saturday.