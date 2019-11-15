West Duluth Home Damaged in Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – Fire crews say a candle left burning in an unattended room too close to combustible materials was the cause of a West Duluth house fire Thursday night.

According to reports, multiple crews responded to a call of a house fire at 4715 West 5th Street around 8:10 p.m.

When Duluth Fire crews arrived on scene they found light smoke coming from the home and revealed a small fire in an upstairs bedroom.

The fire was quickly contained. No injuries were reported.

Damage to the building is estimated at $4,000.

The Duluth Fire Department would like to kindly remind residents to extinguish open flames when not attended.