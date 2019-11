Wilderness Fall at Home to Minotauros

Minnesota fell into a deep hole early and couldn't rally back.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness were down 3-0 after the first period and couldn’t battle back as they fall to Minot 5-3 Friday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Chikara Hanzawa, Aaron Myers and Nate Horn each scored for the Wilderness while Kaleb Johnson finished with 25 saves on the night.

Minnesota and Minot will face-off again Saturday night in Cloquet.