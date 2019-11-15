Woodland Avenue Re-Opens

The road is re-open as the two year project reaches its halfway point

DULUTH, Minn.- Superior Street wasn’t the only road re-opening in Duluth on Friday.

A two year project to reconstruct portions of Woodland Avenue and Calvary Road has reached its halfway point. The roads are now re-opened, and bus routes are back to normal following five month of work to install new utilities and reconstruct the the streets. Businesses in the area are happy about having the road back open.

“I tell you what, it’s great to have people coming in. they still came in, but now it’s less of a hassle for everybody”, said Pat Watters, Salesmen at Denny’s Ace Hardware.

In the spring, part two of the project will begin focusing on Calvary Road and several connecting streets. The total cost of the project is $11.5 million dollars.