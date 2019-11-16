Holiday Fair Invades the DECC, Raises Money for the Junior League

Thousands filled the DECC for the annual Festival of Trees event

DULUTH, Minn.- Thousands of people filled the DECC for the annual Festival of Trees to get a head start on some Christmas shopping.

The weekend fair is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Junior League of Duluth. It brings in more than $50,000 and all of it goes right back into the community.

Young and old filled the DECC Saturday to check out all 180 different vendors. They’re offering things like warm clothing for the dreadful cold here in the Northland, wood cut-outs of motorcycles, and even decorations to put around the house.

One vendor who sells ingredients for everyday food at the dinner table, tells us, an event like this is a one stop shop for all.

“Well it’s kind of fun because there are over 180 today, and we are going to be here tomorrow and it’s been absolutely wonderful to have the community come together, all as one, sharing something, doing some shopping, going outside your comfort zone and do something you haven’t done all year”, said Jessica Berger, Team Leader at Cocoa Exchange.

The fair is also a chance for people to give back to those who need a little more help. If shoppers bring a canned food item they get one dollar off the price of admission. Last year alone, 3,500 pounds of food were raised for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

“So this goes to people in need, to children, and it makes us feel amazing to know that we are helping people”, said Gina Apodaca, Vendor Coordinator for Festival of Trees.

The event continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the DECC.