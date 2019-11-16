International Students Serve Up a Taste of UMD Cultures

15 countries represented at Taste of UMD

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD International Club took people on a trip around the world with their annual International Taste of UMD event.

About 15 countries had their cuisine represented, made by the students themselves.

According to the President of the International Club, the event makes international students feel like part of the community.

“I think it creates a sense of belonging,” Andrea Gomez Molano said. “Personally when I came to college it felt like I was out of place, like I didn’t belong here.”

“So being able to feel like you belong that you’re welcome is something so important.”

About 200 people came through the Hope Methodist Church to try some new food.

One of the student cooks from Pakistan said it’s always fun to see others discover the taste of his culture.

“Just the fact that I can get to share my culture with so many people,” said Fawad Khan. “And see that smile on people’s face when they figure out ‘Oh man, this food is amazing.'”

“They think about like super spicy food but honestly it’s not just all about that. There are spices but they’re flavorful spices, not like the hot kind.”

Taste of UMD kicks off International Education Week, giving people other looks into all the cultures at UMD throughout next week.