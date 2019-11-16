Kids Train to be Santa’s Elves

Northlanders learned first hand on what it takes to be one of Santa's elves

DULUTH, Minn.- Kids around the Northland strengthened their case to be on Santa’s nice list this year.

The children learned first hand on what it takes to be one of Santa’s elves by doing hands-on activities, and decorating cookies to bring home. They even get a picture with Santa, and their favorite characters from the movie ‘Frozen’. Mall management says seeing the kids smile is what matters most.

“Oh my gosh it’s been a great time for us today. The number of kids seen today have far exceeded our expectations and they are just having a blast doing all sorts of fun activities and it’s free for families”, said Janet Fawcett, Director of Marking and Business Development at Miller Hill Mall.