Perry Sends Yellowjackets Men’s Soccer to NCAA Tournament Second Round

Blake Perry scored the first goal of the game, then scored the game-winner with just four minutes left in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

DECORAH, Iowa – Blake Perry continued his dominating season, scoring Wisconsin-Superior’s first goal, then scored the game-winner with just four minutes left, to give the Yellowjackets the 3-2 win over No. 14 Central in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Galen Coy scored the other goal for the Yellowjackets, giving them a 2-0 lead at the half. The Dutch would storm back to tie things up, before Perry scored his second of the day. Dalton VonKaenel finished with eight saves.

UWS will play regional-host Luther in the second round on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.