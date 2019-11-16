Saints Football Falls in Season Finale

St. Scholastica finishes the season 7-3 overall, the third time in the past four seasons they've recorded seven wins, and 5-3 in UMAC play, finishing in a tie for third in the conference.

DULUTH, Minn. – After the opening drive, the St. Scholastica football team struggled to get much going offensively, as MacMurray got the 35-20 win in the final game of the regular season.

The Saints scored on the first drive of the game, as Zach Edwards connected to Mitchell Adrian for a 55-yard touchdown. After that, the Saints could not get much going again until the third quarter. The Saints finished the day with four turnovers and were held without points twice when inside the 10-yard line.

Edwards finished his career 31-of-47 for 279 yards and one touchdown, and also rushed for 71 yards. Edwards leaves CSS with over 101 career touchdowns responsible for, among many other records. Eric Soderberg ended his career with a team-leading 13 tackles on the day.

CSS finishes the season 7-3 overall, the third time in the past four seasons they’ve recorded seven wins, and 5-3 in UMAC play, finishing in a tie for third in the conference.