Saints Women’s Soccer Seasons Ends in NCAA Tournament First Round

WAVERLY, Iowa – The St. Scholastica women’s soccer team struggled to get anything going offensively, as Pomona-Pitzer College got the 6-0 win on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA DIII Tournament.

The Saints recorded just one shot on goal, while Alexa Gothard finished with five saves.

St. Scholastica finishes the season 14-8 and a perfect 8-0 in UMAC play. The Saints swept the regular season and tournament titles for the first time since 2014, and recorded their most wins since 2014 as well.